Updated April 8th, 2024 at 14:42 IST
Israel-Hamas War: No Progress in Cairo Ceasefire Talks, says Hamas Official
The talks were prompted by the arrival of CIA Director William Burns on Saturday, underlining US pressure for a resolution.
A Hamas official revealed on Monday that the latest round of ceasefire negotiations in Cairo, attended by delegations from Israel, Qatar, and the United States, yielded no progress.
According to a report from The Guardian, the Hamas official stated, “There is no progress yet.” Earlier in the day, Egypt's state-affiliated Al-Qahera News TV channel quoted a senior Egyptian source indicating progress in the talks, following an agreement reached among participating delegations on issues under discussion.
The talks began on Saturday
The talks were prompted by the arrival of CIA Director William Burns on Saturday, underlining US pressure for a resolution that would secure the release of hostages held in Gaza and alleviate the humanitarian crisis there.
Israel and Hamas sent representatives to Egypt on Sunday amid ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip since October. However, disagreements over key demands persist, hindering a resolution.
The situation underscores the complexities of the conflict and the challenges faced in achieving a ceasefire agreement that satisfies both parties.
The lack of progress indicates the arduous path ahead in reaching a resolution to the ongoing hostilities in Gaza.
