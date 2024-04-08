×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 14:42 IST

Israel-Hamas War: No Progress in Cairo Ceasefire Talks, says Hamas Official

The talks were prompted by the arrival of CIA Director William Burns on Saturday, underlining US pressure for a resolution.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Gaza UN Europe israel hamas
The aid agency UNRWA in Gaza. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
A Hamas official revealed on Monday that the latest round of ceasefire negotiations in Cairo, attended by delegations from Israel, Qatar, and the United States, yielded no progress.

According to a report from The Guardian, the Hamas official stated, “There is no progress yet.” Earlier in the day, Egypt's state-affiliated Al-Qahera News TV channel quoted a senior Egyptian source indicating progress in the talks, following an agreement reached among participating delegations on issues under discussion.

The talks began on Saturday 

The talks were prompted by the arrival of CIA Director William Burns on Saturday, underlining US pressure for a resolution that would secure the release of hostages held in Gaza and alleviate the humanitarian crisis there.

Israel and Hamas sent representatives to Egypt on Sunday amid ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip since October. However, disagreements over key demands persist, hindering a resolution.

The situation underscores the complexities of the conflict and the challenges faced in achieving a ceasefire agreement that satisfies both parties.

The lack of progress indicates the arduous path ahead in reaching a resolution to the ongoing hostilities in Gaza.

Published April 8th, 2024 at 14:42 IST

