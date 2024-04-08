Israel-Hamas War: No Progress in Cairo Ceasefire Talks, says Hamas Official

Advertisement

A Hamas official revealed on Monday that the latest round of ceasefire negotiations in Cairo, attended by delegations from Israel, Qatar, and the United States, yielded no progress.

According to a report from The Guardian, the Hamas official stated, “There is no progress yet.” Earlier in the day, Egypt's state-affiliated Al-Qahera News TV channel quoted a senior Egyptian source indicating progress in the talks, following an agreement reached among participating delegations on issues under discussion.

Advertisement

The talks began on Saturday

The talks were prompted by the arrival of CIA Director William Burns on Saturday, underlining US pressure for a resolution that would secure the release of hostages held in Gaza and alleviate the humanitarian crisis there.

Advertisement

Israel and Hamas sent representatives to Egypt on Sunday amid ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip since October. However, disagreements over key demands persist, hindering a resolution.

The situation underscores the complexities of the conflict and the challenges faced in achieving a ceasefire agreement that satisfies both parties.

Advertisement

The lack of progress indicates the arduous path ahead in reaching a resolution to the ongoing hostilities in Gaza.