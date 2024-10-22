Published 19:15 IST, October 22nd 2024
'No Translation Needed': What Made PM Modi Chuckle At Russian President Putin | WATCH
Putin remarked, "Our relations are so tight that I thought you would understand me without translation," eliciting a chuckle from PM Modi.
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Putin remarked, "Our relations are so tight that I thought you would understand me without translation," eliciting a chuckle from PM Modi. | Image: Republic Digital
18:02 IST, October 22nd 2024