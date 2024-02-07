Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 18:05 IST

Nobel Laureates Urge EU to Embrace Gene Editing, Reject "Anti-Science Fearmongering"

The scientists contend that traditional methods of breeding crops over extended periods are too time-consuming, especially in the face of a climate emergency.

Sagar Kar
EU scrutiny on online platforms
EU | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In the lead-up to a crucial vote on gene editing, 34 Nobel laureates have penned an open letter urging the European Union to shed what they deem as the "darkness of anti-science fearmongering." The signatories, including leading biologists, geneticists, and notable figures like psychologists Steven Pinker and philosopher Peter Singer, called on lawmakers to ease stringent regulations on genetic modification.

Organized by WePlanet, an environmental nonprofit advocating for technologies like nuclear power, gene editing, and cellular agriculture, the letter was shared with European newspapers. According to a report from The Guardian, with over 1,000 signatories, the letter emphasizes the importance of embracing new gene-editing techniques targeting specific genes to enhance crop resistance to diseases and improve their ability to withstand extreme weather events, a growing concern amid climate change.

What are the scientists saying?

The scientists contend that traditional methods of breeding crops over extended periods are too time-consuming, especially in the face of a climate emergency. The technology in question holds the potential to expedite the development of crops that can better adapt to the changing climate, offering solutions in a more timely manner.

The letter, addressed to Members of the European Parliament (MEPs), advocates for a shift in perspective, asserting that the EU cannot afford to ignore the benefits of gene editing in a world grappling with environmental challenges. Notably, the signatories include scientists recognized for their groundbreaking work on Crispr, the "genetic scissors" at the heart of the ongoing debate.

As the EU prepares for this pivotal vote on genetic modification, the call from Nobel laureates amplifies the importance of embracing scientific advancements and exploring innovative solutions to address pressing global issues.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 18:05 IST

