Published 14:57 IST, October 7th 2024

Nobel Prize in Medicine Opens 6 Days of Award Announcements

The Nobel prizes award season begins Monday with announcement by a panel at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm of the winner of this year's medicine award.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Nobel Prize
A bust of Alfred Nobel on display following a press conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, on Monday. | Image: AP
