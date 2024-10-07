Published 14:57 IST, October 7th 2024
Nobel Prize in Medicine Opens 6 Days of Award Announcements
The Nobel prizes award season begins Monday with announcement by a panel at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm of the winner of this year's medicine award.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
A bust of Alfred Nobel on display following a press conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, on Monday. | Image: AP
14:57 IST, October 7th 2024