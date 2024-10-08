sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kolkata Horror | Army Jawans Kidnapped In J&K | Nasrallah's Successor Killed | Election Results | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Nobel Prize in Physics is Being Awarded, Day After 2 Americans Won Medicine Prize

Published 14:46 IST, October 8th 2024

Nobel Prize in Physics is Being Awarded, Day After 2 Americans Won Medicine Prize

The Nobel Prize in physics is being awarded Tuesday, a day after two American scientists won the medicine prize for their discovery of microRNA.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
BREAKING: Nobel Prize in Medicine 2024 | Victor Ambros & Gary Ruvkun Honored for MicroRNA Discovery
BREAKING: Nobel Prize in Medicine 2024 | Victor Ambros & Gary Ruvkun Honored for MicroRNA Discovery | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:46 IST, October 8th 2024