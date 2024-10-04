Published 06:43 IST, October 4th 2024
North Korea's Kim Threatens to Destroy South Korea with Nuclear Strikes if Provoked
The latest comments come during heightened animosities over the North's recent disclosure of a nuclear facility and the continuation of missile tests.
Image: AP
