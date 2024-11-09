sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India-Russia Ties | Donald Trump | India-Canada Row | Elon Musk | US Elections |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • North Korean GPS Manipulation Disrupted Dozens of Planes and Vessels, South Korea Says

Published 09:46 IST, November 9th 2024

North Korean GPS Manipulation Disrupted Dozens of Planes and Vessels, South Korea Says

South Korea’s military said North Korea disrupted GPS signals from border areas affecting an unspecified number of flights and vessels.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
A soldier stands at a North Korean military guard post flying a national flag, seen from Paju, South Korea, on June 26, 2024.
A soldier stands at a North Korean military guard post flying a national flag, seen from Paju, South Korea, on June 26, 2024. | Image: AP
Advertisement

Loading...

09:46 IST, November 9th 2024