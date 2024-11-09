Published 09:46 IST, November 9th 2024
North Korean GPS Manipulation Disrupted Dozens of Planes and Vessels, South Korea Says
South Korea’s military said North Korea disrupted GPS signals from border areas affecting an unspecified number of flights and vessels.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
A soldier stands at a North Korean military guard post flying a national flag, seen from Paju, South Korea, on June 26, 2024. | Image: AP
Advertisement
Loading...
09:46 IST, November 9th 2024