Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 16th, 2024 at 18:39 IST

North Korea’s Kim Enjoys Russian Luxury Limousine Gifted by Putin as Two Nations Expand Ties

Aurus was the first Russian luxury car brand that was domestically manufactured and has been used a motorcade to transport the top Kremlin officials.

Reported by: Digital Desk
North Korea Russia
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been enjoying the Russian luxury limousine that was gifted to him by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kim’s sister was quoted as saying. Kim’s sister praised the car gifted by Putin, saying that its “special function” was admirable. Putin gifted the car as symbolic to the two countries deepening ties. In a statement published by the Korean news agency KCNA, Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, said that her brother used that limousine for the first time at an event on Friday.

“The special function of the private car is perfect and can be thoroughly trusted,” Kim Yo Jong said, as per the statement. She added, “Kim Jong Un’s using of the private car sent by the president of the Russian Federation as a gift is a clear proof of (North Korea)-Russia friendship, which is developing in a comprehensive way on a new high stage.”

Putin gifted a high-end Aurus Senat limousine to Kim in February which he, reportedly, showed to the North Korean leader during a summit in September. Rights group accused Russia of violating the United Nations resolutions in an effort to pressurise the North Korea to give up on its nuclear ambition. UN has banned the supply of luxury items to North Korea to cripple its nuclear goals.

According to Russian state-affiliated reports, Aurus was the first Russian luxury car brand that was domestically manufactured and has been used a motorcade to transport the top Kremlin officials. North Korea’s Kim himself is a fan of the luxury cars and the 40-year-old is said to possess a collection of foreign-made luxury cars. During his visit to Russia, Kim travelled to meet Putin in a Maybach limousine that he brought with him onboard the special train carriage.

Korean Central News Agency said that Kim Yo Jong expressed gratitude as the gift showed the “special personal relationship” between the two leaders.Kim Jong Un known for possession of several luxury car.

Aurus, the first Russian luxury car brand to be domestically manufactured within the country, was used in the motorcades of top officials including Russia’s President Putin during his inauguration ceremony in 2018. The 40 year old Kim Jong Un is known for possession of several luxury cars. During his visit to Russia, North Korean leader was seen travelling in Maybach limousine after he got out of one of the luxury train carriages.

As he toured the launch pads with Putin at a remote space base in Russia&#x27;s Far East, North Korean leader expressed full and unconditional support to Putin. He stated that Pyongyang will always support Moscow on the anti-imperialist front. In 2019, during his visit to Russia, the North Korean leader had two luxury cars, the Mercedes Maybach S600 Pullman Guard and a Mercedes Maybach S62 waiting for him at the Vladivostok station. He commuted in S600 Pullman Guard during his meeting with the former US President Donald Trump at the two summits in Singapore and Vietnam. North Korean leader is a staunch backer of Russian President Putin’s war in Ukraine, and may have helped him with delivery of tens of millions of artillery shells and rockets for Russian military."

 

 

Published March 16th, 2024 at 18:39 IST

Meta under US scanner

an hour ago
