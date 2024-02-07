Norwegian MP Expresses Privilege at Ayodhya Invitation and Praises Democratic Resolution

Advertisement

Norwegian Member of Parliament, Himanshu Gulati, spoke exclusively to Republic today after being extended an invitation to attend the PranPratistha ceremony at Ayodhya. Expressing deep privilege at the invitation, Gulati deemed the event a historic moment.

In the interview, Gulati emphasised the significance of the resolution of the Ayodhya dispute, highlighting that it showcased the effectiveness of democratic means in resolving longstanding disputes. He stated, "The Ayodhya solution shows that through democratic means, one can solve a longstanding dispute."

Norwegian MP says he is a proud Hindu

"A longstanding dispute has been solved in a democratic and peaceful way," he added. He also spoke about the prominence of Hindus in the West, be it the PM of UK or several CEOs in the West. He went on to say that despite the fact he resides in the West, he is a “proud Hindu”. He went on to talk about the importance of scriptures as they provide answers to perennial questions. Gulati mentioned that he is bringing two gifts from Norway for India - Norwegian yoga mat and a figurine of a polar bear.



Speaking about the current conflicts in the world, he said “Look at what's happening in the Middle East or in Russia-Ukraine. Ram Mandir brings the message of peace that the world should avoid these unnecessary violent conflicts. As human beings we should celebrate what brings us together, irrespective of our faiths”.



Gulati's positive sentiments reflect the broader global acknowledgment of the resolution of the Ayodhya dispute as a testament to the efficacy of democratic processes in addressing historical controversies.