Published 11:16 IST, November 14th 2024
Nostradamus of US Elections Blames Elon Musk and 'Explosion' of Disinformation for Wrong Prediction
Allan Lichtman, the "Nostradamus" of US elections, blames Elon Musk and the rise of disinformation for his incorrect 2024 prediction of Kamala Harris's victory.
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Election ‘Nostradamus’ blames incorrect prediction on Elon Musk and ‘explosion’ of disinformation | Image: YouTube
Advertisement
Loading...
11:16 IST, November 14th 2024