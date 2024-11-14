sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Air Pollution | Donald Trump | Tulsi Gabbard | Middle-East Conflict | US Elections |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Nostradamus of US Elections Blames Elon Musk and 'Explosion' of Disinformation for Wrong Prediction

Published 11:16 IST, November 14th 2024

Nostradamus of US Elections Blames Elon Musk and 'Explosion' of Disinformation for Wrong Prediction

Allan Lichtman, the "Nostradamus" of US elections, blames Elon Musk and the rise of disinformation for his incorrect 2024 prediction of Kamala Harris's victory.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Nostradamus
Election ‘Nostradamus’ blames incorrect prediction on Elon Musk and ‘explosion’ of disinformation | Image: YouTube
Advertisement

Loading...

11:16 IST, November 14th 2024