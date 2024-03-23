×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 18:57 IST

Nostradamus' Predictions Revisited as UK Royals Face Health Battles

Nostradamus who has long been associated with predictions that seem to eerily align with historical events, had foretold difficult times for the monarchy.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nostradamus' 15th-Century Predictions Resurface Amid Royal Health Concerns
Nostradamus' 15th-Century Predictions Resurface Amid Royal Health Concerns | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

London: A day after Kate, Princess of Wales, revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy, ancient predictions by Nostradamus have started doing rounds on the internet. Nostradamus, the renowned French astrologer and seer, who has long been associated with predictions that seem to eerily align with historical events, had foretold difficult times for the monarchy in 2024.

Centuries-old verses attributed to the Nostradamus have resurfaced, purportedly predicting a scenario akin to the current royal situation involving King Charles and Prince Harry. In his cryptic writings, Nostradamus hinted at the potential abdication of a monarch and the ascension of an unforeseen successor. Describing the "King of the Isles" being "driven out by force" and replaced by someone lacking the traditional attributes of kingship, these verses have sparked intrigue and speculation amidst recent developments within the royal family.

King Charles's cancer diagnosis came to light during treatment for an enlarged prostate, prompting speculation among royal watchers about the possibility of his voluntary abdication or pressure to step down due to health concerns. Nevertheless, the pathway for Prince Harry, who has displayed limited enthusiasm for royal responsibilities, to assume the throne remains uncertain.

Advertisement

In light of recent revelations regarding Kate Middleton's health, the predictions of a contemporary seer, Athos Salome, are garnering attention.

According to the Daily Star, Athos Salome, a 36-year-old mystic from Brazil renowned for purportedly predicting significant events like the COVID-19 pandemic and Elon Musk's acquisition of X (formerly Twitter), has stated that Princess Kate will face health issues involving her bones, knees, legs, and joints in the coming year. However, Salome emphasized that the princess's main struggle will revolve around her anticipated role within the royal family.

Advertisement

How Social Media Reacted?

Reacting to this a user wrote on X, “The prophecy of #Nostradamus is fulfilled: 'Kate Middleton' has cancer, the British crown must give the throne to Prince Harry, because William no longer meets the requirements to be the King of England.”


“What if Kate doesn't get past her cancer & Charlie doesn't get past his cancer? Since it comes in three maybe Camel will go. Then Willie abdicates and Harry and Meghan abolish the monarchy. Did Nostradamus say something about a random king?” another user said on X (formerly Twitter). 

Worldwide Support Pours In

Meanwhile, support poured in from around the world Saturday for Kate after she revealed she is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer following major abdominal surgery. Hashtags including “WeLoveYouCatherine” and “GetWellSoonCatherine” were trending Friday on X, formerly Twitter, while political leaders and cancer survivors sent messages of support.

“She has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said. “She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement.”

Advertisement

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday “we are incredibly sad" to hear the “terrible” news."

King Charles III, who is also undergoing treatment for an unspecified type of cancer, said in a statement that he was “so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did." Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who have been estranged from the royal family since their move to California in 2020, said they wished “health and healing for Kate and the family."

Advertisement

Until Friday there had been little information about Kate's condition, and her months-long disappearance from public view fueled a flurry of rumor-mongering about the “missing” future queen.

Officials had only said that Kate's surgery in January was successful and recuperation would keep the princess away from public duties until April.

Advertisement

Feelings of distrust about the royals gained ground earlier this month after Kate acknowledged that she had edited an official photo released to mark Mother’s Day in the U.K.

The photo, which was meant to calm and reassure the public, triggered a backlash after The Associated Press and other news agencies retracted the image over concerns it was manipulated.

Advertisement

Even a video published last week by The Sun and TMZ that appeared to show Kate and William shopping near their home did not dispel the negative coverage, with some armchair detectives refusing to believe the video showed Kate at all.

In contrast, many of Saturday's newspaper frontpages featured sympathetic headlines, with The Sun proclaiming: “Kate, you are not alone.” The Daily Telegraph featured an opinion piece that read: “Sickening online trolls revelling in Princess's misery ought to be ashamed.”

Advertisement

Well-wishers and fans visiting Windsor and Kensington Palace expressed their support for Kate. “I hope that they can find hope and some togetherness in their family,” said Andrea Stunz, who was visiting London from Texas when she heard the news about Kate. "We’ll be praying for them. We will be praying for the family.”

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 18:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Dating Mystery Man?

a few seconds ago
Capitol Hill

news

a minute ago
Avengers

Marvel Legal Controversy

4 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Live

5 minutes ago
Cochin Shipyard surges as much as 6.17% to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,067 apiece after strong Q2 results

Cochin Shipyard outlook

6 minutes ago
Chiranjeevi with Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj's No To Chiru

7 minutes ago
New Curriculum And Books For Grades 3-6 From 2024-25 :CBSE

CBSE

8 minutes ago
CM Yogi Adityanath will lead BJP's Lok Sabha elections campaign with first mega rally in Mathura.

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

9 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Gadgets for Holi

9 minutes ago
Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha Sequel

10 minutes ago
KKR vs SRH

KKR vs SRH live score

14 minutes ago
Death toll rises to 115 in Moscow Concert Hall attack

Moscow Live

19 minutes ago
Nostradamus' 15th-Century Predictions Resurface Amid Royal Health Concerns

Nostradamus' Predictions

28 minutes ago
Yoga exercises

Yoga For Bone Strength

33 minutes ago
Summer smoothies

Summer Smoothies

36 minutes ago
Food traditions

Food Customs

38 minutes ago
Ironic That My Colleague From The Jan Lokpal Movement Was Arrested In A Corruption Case: Anna Hazare

Ironic That My Colleague

40 minutes ago
Famous Paintings

Stolen Famous Paintings

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. FBI to probe Alaska Airlines incident as potential crime

    Business News8 hours ago

  2. LS Polls: In Another Jolt to Akhilesh, Janvadi Party Snaps Tie With SP

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  3. NIA Reveals Chennai Link to Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe Blast

    India News9 hours ago

  4. 'Welcome to Tihar Club': Conman Sukesh to Arrested Kejriwal

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Hyderabad Robbery Attempt Foiled by Mother, Daughter: Police Nab Robbers

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo