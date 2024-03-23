Advertisement

London: A day after Kate, Princess of Wales, revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy, ancient predictions by Nostradamus have started doing rounds on the internet. Nostradamus, the renowned French astrologer and seer, who has long been associated with predictions that seem to eerily align with historical events, had foretold difficult times for the monarchy in 2024.

Centuries-old verses attributed to the Nostradamus have resurfaced, purportedly predicting a scenario akin to the current royal situation involving King Charles and Prince Harry. In his cryptic writings, Nostradamus hinted at the potential abdication of a monarch and the ascension of an unforeseen successor. Describing the "King of the Isles" being "driven out by force" and replaced by someone lacking the traditional attributes of kingship, these verses have sparked intrigue and speculation amidst recent developments within the royal family.

King Charles's cancer diagnosis came to light during treatment for an enlarged prostate, prompting speculation among royal watchers about the possibility of his voluntary abdication or pressure to step down due to health concerns. Nevertheless, the pathway for Prince Harry, who has displayed limited enthusiasm for royal responsibilities, to assume the throne remains uncertain.

Advertisement

In light of recent revelations regarding Kate Middleton's health, the predictions of a contemporary seer, Athos Salome, are garnering attention.

According to the Daily Star, Athos Salome, a 36-year-old mystic from Brazil renowned for purportedly predicting significant events like the COVID-19 pandemic and Elon Musk's acquisition of X (formerly Twitter), has stated that Princess Kate will face health issues involving her bones, knees, legs, and joints in the coming year. However, Salome emphasized that the princess's main struggle will revolve around her anticipated role within the royal family.

Advertisement

Living Nostradamus says Kate Middleton will face 'significant' obstacles in 2025 https://t.co/F57Z8TCs4h — Athos Salomé (@AthosSalome) March 19, 2024

How Social Media Reacted?

Reacting to this a user wrote on X, “The prophecy of #Nostradamus is fulfilled: 'Kate Middleton' has cancer, the British crown must give the throne to Prince Harry, because William no longer meets the requirements to be the King of England.”

Se cumple la profecía de #Nostradamus "Kate Middleton" tiene cáncer, la corona británica debe cederle el trono al príncipe Harry, porque William ya no cumple con los Requisitos para ser el Rey de Inglaterra. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/wQZUhvUdp2 — GustavoPetroFans🇨🇴 (@GustavoPetroF) March 22, 2024



“What if Kate doesn't get past her cancer & Charlie doesn't get past his cancer? Since it comes in three maybe Camel will go. Then Willie abdicates and Harry and Meghan abolish the monarchy. Did Nostradamus say something about a random king?” another user said on X (formerly Twitter).

Worldwide Support Pours In

Meanwhile, support poured in from around the world Saturday for Kate after she revealed she is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer following major abdominal surgery. Hashtags including “WeLoveYouCatherine” and “GetWellSoonCatherine” were trending Friday on X, formerly Twitter, while political leaders and cancer survivors sent messages of support.

“She has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said. “She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement.”

Advertisement

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday “we are incredibly sad" to hear the “terrible” news."

King Charles III, who is also undergoing treatment for an unspecified type of cancer, said in a statement that he was “so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did." Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who have been estranged from the royal family since their move to California in 2020, said they wished “health and healing for Kate and the family."

Advertisement

Until Friday there had been little information about Kate's condition, and her months-long disappearance from public view fueled a flurry of rumor-mongering about the “missing” future queen.

Officials had only said that Kate's surgery in January was successful and recuperation would keep the princess away from public duties until April.

Advertisement

Feelings of distrust about the royals gained ground earlier this month after Kate acknowledged that she had edited an official photo released to mark Mother’s Day in the U.K.

The photo, which was meant to calm and reassure the public, triggered a backlash after The Associated Press and other news agencies retracted the image over concerns it was manipulated.

Advertisement

Even a video published last week by The Sun and TMZ that appeared to show Kate and William shopping near their home did not dispel the negative coverage, with some armchair detectives refusing to believe the video showed Kate at all.

In contrast, many of Saturday's newspaper frontpages featured sympathetic headlines, with The Sun proclaiming: “Kate, you are not alone.” The Daily Telegraph featured an opinion piece that read: “Sickening online trolls revelling in Princess's misery ought to be ashamed.”

Advertisement

Well-wishers and fans visiting Windsor and Kensington Palace expressed their support for Kate. “I hope that they can find hope and some togetherness in their family,” said Andrea Stunz, who was visiting London from Texas when she heard the news about Kate. "We’ll be praying for them. We will be praying for the family.”