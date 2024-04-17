Israel is deciding how to retaliate against Iran for its latest drone and missile attack on the former on April 13 | Image:R Bharat

New Delhi: As Israel is deciding how to retaliate against Iran for its latest drone and missile attack on the former on April 13, Reza Khanzadeh, a Middle East analyst and Foreign Policy advisor at the US-Iran Chamber of Commerce claimed that Israel can likely attack Iran's nuclear facilities, military infrastructure, cyberattacks and targeting Iranian proxies in the Middle East.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, when asked what possible attacks Israel can launch on Iran, he responded, "If Israel were to strike Iran, we could expect operations that have been used in the past. For example, attacks on Iran's proxies whether that is Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and or other members of Iran's so-called axis of resistance throughout Syria and Iraq."

He continued that another form of attacking Tehran could be destroying its nuclear facilities, covert operations (targeting its top generals), and military infrastructure.

"Another form of possible attacks could be cyber, targeting Iran's nuclear facilities or continued assassinations of Iran's nuclear scientists as well as members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard. But perhaps the one option that Israel has in attacking Iran is military strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. Prime minister Netanyahu has campaigned for military strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities for decades and Israel's bombing of Iran's Consulate in Damascus appears to be his calculated move to give him the opportunity and the excuse to attack Iran's nuclear facilities. This also explains why almost two days have passed and Israel has not retaliated from Iran's drone and missile attack this past Sunday."

The Iranian expert emphaised that Israel in the past has been able to successfully infiltrate Iran's nuclear facilities by infecting the computer systems and hacking into nuclear sites installing viruses and spyware. He added that the Israelis also managed to breach Iran's borders bombing Iran's military infrastructure and officials.

Expressing concern, Reza claimed that though Iran thinks it's prepared for Israel's counterattack, there isn't any level of preparedness that can help it withstand Israel's attack.

"With Netanyahu's obsession with wanting to attack Iran's nuclear facilities, I do not believe any level of preparedness by Iran will suffice in them to stand in the Israeli attack," Reza said.

Following the escalating tensions in Middle East, many speculate that Israel can also focus on its ongoing conflict in Gaza and destroying Iran-backed Hamas.

