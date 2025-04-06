NYPD Police Shoot Man Dead After Meat Cleaver Attack On Multiple Children In Brooklyn

New York: Multiple people was grievously injured including children in New York's Brooklyn on Sunday morning after a deranged attacker wielding a meat cleaver went on a rampage. The violence erupted at around 10 am on 84th Street, leaving the residents in fear and panic. According to reports, the attacker, who has not been identified, launched a vicious assault on several people, including a woman and three girls between the ages of 8 and 16. On information, the New York Police Department immediately responded to the distressed call and shot the attacker dead after he refused to drop the knife.

The people present at the site described the situation terrifying saying that multiple people covered in blood were seen screaming for help. "I was watching through the window and the girl covered in blood came out," said Maria, a neighbour who witnessed the incident. "And then there was another girl. The two girls were just covered in blood. I was shaking. I'm still shaking now," she added.

Meanwhile, the NYPD responded quickly to the scene, and officers opened fire on the suspect after he ignored their orders to drop the knife. The suspect, who was armed with a meat cleaver, lunged at the police, prompting them to shoot him multiple times. The suspect was subsequently taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. "They brought out a guy on a stretcher, all bloody without a shirt," said Humbert Huerta, another neighbour who witnessed the incident. She further stated, "I don't know who it was, but they shot him twice. They took him out and put him in the ambulance. Probably 40 years old."

Reports suggested that all of the wounded were rushed to Maimonides Medical Center, where at least one youngster is now in critical condition. The victims' identities have not been released, but it is believed that they may have been targeted randomly by the attacker.

State Assemblyman Lester Chang, who represents the Brooklyn neighbourhood, said one of the victims may be a babysitter. "We're still trying to piece together what happened," Chang said, adding that it's clear that it was a senseless and violent attack that has left multiple people injured.

Investigation Underway

The NYPD is currently investigating the incident, and police are working to ascertain the motive behind the attack. The suspect's background and mental health history are also being examined. The incident has left the residents in shock, who are calling for increased security measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.