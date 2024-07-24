sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:03 IST, July 24th 2024

Officers Left Post to Go Look for Trump Rally Gunman Before Shooting, State Police Boss Says

Two law enforcement officers stationed in the complex where a gunman opened fire at Donald Trump left to go search for the man before the shooting

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Two law enforcement officers stationed in the complex where a gunman opened fire at Donald Trump left to go search for the man before the shooting | Image: AP
09:03 IST, July 24th 2024