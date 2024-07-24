sb.scorecardresearch
Published 07:09 IST, July 24th 2024

Officers Left Post to Search for Gunman Thomas Before Shooting at Trump Rally: Pennsylvania Top Cop

Paris said he didn't know whether officers would have been able to see Crooks climbing onto the roof of an adjacent building had they remained at the window.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Thomas Crooks Rejected From School's Rifle Team
Officers Left Post to Search for Gunman Thomas Before Shooting at Trump Rally: Pennsylvania Top Cop | Image: AP
