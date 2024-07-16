Published 13:18 IST, July 17th 2024
Oil Vessel Capsizes Off The Coast Of Oman, 16 Crew Members Including 13 Indians Missing
Prestige Falcon, an oil tanker flagged under Comoros, reportedly capsized off the coast of Oman leaving all 16 crew members including 13 Indians missing.
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Oil Vessel Capsizes Off The Coast Of Oman, 16 Crew Members Including 13 Indians Missing | Image: AFP/ Representational
