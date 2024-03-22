×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 13:28 IST

On Capitol Hill, Netanyahu May Face Boycott From Sections of the Democratic Party

Prominent figures within the Democratic Party have expressed strong opposition to Netanyahu's potential appearance.

Reported by: Sagar Kar
The judicial reforms proposed by the Benjamin Netanyahu government sparked mass protests in Israel.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is encountering significant pushback from congressional progressives ahead of a potential address to US Congress, indicating strained relations between some Democrats and Israel since the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Prominent figures within the Democratic Party have expressed strong opposition to Netanyahu's potential appearance. According to a report from Axios, representative Jamaal Bowman of New York stated firmly, "I'm not going," emphasizing that Netanyahu has nothing beneficial to offer his district amidst constituents' dissatisfaction with Israel's military actions.

Advertisement

Jamaal Bowman isn't alone

Likewise, Representative Maxwell Frost from Florida bluntly stated, "No," citing Netanyahu's character as a determining factor for his decision. Representative Chuy García from Illinois echoed similar sentiments, highlighting concerns over Israel's government and its conduct during the conflict.

Advertisement

Reflecting a collective sentiment among progressives, Representative Greg Casar from Texas expressed skepticism about altering his schedule for Netanyahu's address, emphasizing the importance of symbolic dissent against the Israeli leader.

The situation intensified with Representative Rashida Tlaib, a vocal member of the progressive "Squad" and the only Palestinian American in Congress, asserting that Netanyahu should not even set foot in the United States, advocating for his prosecution in the Hague.

Advertisement

House Republicans want Netanyahu to address Congress 

Despite the opposition from Democrats, House Speaker Mike Johnson from Louisiana indicated plans to extend an invitation to Netanyahu, backed by House Republicans as a response to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's criticisms.

Advertisement

Schumer, however, hinted at a willingness to facilitate Netanyahu's address in a bipartisan manner, emphasizing the tradition of welcoming Israeli prime ministers to Congress.

The escalating tension underscores the deepening divide within Congress over U.S.-Israel relations and the contentious aftermath of the Israel-Hamas conflict, signaling a potential diplomatic challenge for both nations.

Advertisement

As Netanyahu's potential address looms, the landscape of Capitol Hill reflects a stark polarization regarding the Israeli leader's role in addressing the U.S. legislative body.

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 13:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranbir Kapoor

Ramayan Update

a minute ago
accident

Kanpur Accident

a minute ago
United Nations

UN unanimously passes fir

3 minutes ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

CM Kejriwal Arrest LIVE

5 minutes ago
IPL 2024 New Rules

IPL sign language feed

5 minutes ago
Ear piercing guide

Ear-piercing Guide

7 minutes ago
Vegetarian menu for Holi

Vegetarian Holi Menu

7 minutes ago
Digital advertising growth FY24

digital advertising

7 minutes ago
Adam Zampa opts out of IPL 2024

Kotian replaces Zampa

7 minutes ago
Ashwin on CSK's captaincy change in IPL 2024

Ashwin on CSK captaincy

9 minutes ago
Protest in Mohali

Stir by AAP in Mohali

10 minutes ago
Bihar Board intermediate students protest outside JDU office in Patna

Bihar students protest

10 minutes ago
Nayak

Who Is Producing Nayak 2?

10 minutes ago
TOP UNSOLD PLAYERS IN IPL AUCTION 2024 TODAY

Steve Smith on IND star

11 minutes ago
Paytm

PPBL in focus

11 minutes ago
LS Polls LIVE: Maha Cong leader Nitin Kodwate, his wife Chanda join BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

15 minutes ago
Vedaa

Sharvari Pens A Note

16 minutes ago
DMart

CLSA initiates coverage

17 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal Arrested by ED in Delhi Liquorgate | LIVE

    India News16 hours ago

  2. Ponting, Ganguly share insights on skipper Pant's readiness for IPL 2024

    Sports 16 hours ago

  3. BREAKING: Sec 144 Outside Delhi CM Kejriwal's Residence, Security Beefed

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Shabir Shah's Daughter Renounces Father's Separatist Ideology

    India News19 hours ago

  5. BJP Will Bag All 10 LS Seats From Haryana, Modi Will Become PM For Thir

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo