On India’s Request, YouTube Blocks CBC Documentary on Nijjar Killing

New Delhi: YouTube has blocked access to a 45-minute report aired by Canada's publicly funded broadcaster, CBC. The report was focused on the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent figure associated with the pro-Khalistan movement, in Surrey, British Columbia, which occurred on June 18th last year.

The report was aired on CBC's 'The Fifth Estate' program and included an extensive interview with Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the general counsel for the separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

According to CBC's report on Wednesday, YouTube relayed that it had received directives from India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to restrict access to the video of its story on its website. Consequently, the content was made inaccessible within India. However, viewers outside of India can still access the report and its contents.

CBC additionally reported that the Indian Government had requested X, (previously Twitter), to block access to the content on their social media platform

“Indian law obligates X to withhold access to this content in India; however, the content remains available elsewhere. We disagree with this action and maintain that freedom of expression should extend to these posts. Following the Indian legal process, we are in current communication with the Indian authorities,” X informed CBC.

A few members of the Indo-Canadian community, such as Maninder Singh Gill, MD of Surrey-based Radio India, had also opposed the program. In a letter dated March 10, addressed to CBC president Catherine Tait, Gill referred to the report as "biased" and “propaganda.”