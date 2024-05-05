Advertisement

Queens: One person died while three were injured when gunfire broke out at a baby shower held in the Queens neighbourhood, said the New York Police Department (NYPD). On Saturday, 911 calls came in around 1:30 am for an assault in progress along Atlantic Avenue in Richmond Hill, said the police. Responding officers found multiple gunshot victims at a small venue hosting a baby shower.

A 24-year-old man had been shot in the chest and was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Two other men aged 45 and 25, who received single gunshot wounds each, were taken to hospital. Sometime later, a 43-year-old man came at Jamaica Hospital with two gunshot wounds to an arm and a third to his leg, according to the police.

There was no information provided by police on what led up to the gunfire. A few hours later, investigators were still on the lookout for the shooter responsible.

