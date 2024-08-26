sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Russia-Ukraine war | Israel-Hamas | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • One of Gaza's Last Functioning Hospitals is Emptying Out as Israeli Forces Draw Near

Published 16:48 IST, August 26th 2024

One of Gaza's Last Functioning Hospitals is Emptying Out as Israeli Forces Draw Near

One of Gaza's last functioning hospitals has been emptying out in recent days as Israel has ordered the evacuation of nearby areas and signaled a possible ground operation in a town that has been largely spared throughout the war, officials said Monday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Gaza Dead bodies cut into pieces
Gaza | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

16:48 IST, August 26th 2024