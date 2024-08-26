Published 16:48 IST, August 26th 2024
One of Gaza's Last Functioning Hospitals is Emptying Out as Israeli Forces Draw Near
One of Gaza's last functioning hospitals has been emptying out in recent days as Israel has ordered the evacuation of nearby areas and signaled a possible ground operation in a town that has been largely spared throughout the war, officials said Monday.
- World News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Gaza | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
16:48 IST, August 26th 2024