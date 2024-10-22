Published 17:15 IST, October 22nd 2024
Only US Green Light On NATO Invitation Will Sway Reluctant Germany, says Zelenskyy
Ukraine's president is hoping allies will take a more positive stance on his so-called victory plan after the U.S. election, but concedes that its key demand — an invitation to join NATO — is not welcome by some key Western partners, in particular Germany.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy | Image: (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
17:15 IST, October 22nd 2024