NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), the national space organisation of the USA, created a copy of the solar eclipse on X. NASA has multiple accounts for capturing different celestial objects, and for the solar eclipse, the NASA Moon account blocked the NASA Sun & Space account on X.

The account also shared the screengrab of the blocked account, and “@NASASun is blocked” was written on the profile page of the Sun account, which studies everything about our star and its effects on the Earth.

NASA Moon shared an image on its X account with a caption that reads, “Oops I did it again,” with a smiling emoji.

This was the total solar eclipse in which the moon completely covered the sun, and in this eclipse, the duration was 4 minutes and 27 seconds. And it creates complete darkness.

Moreover, the NASA Solar System account posted a poll and said, “Today is the total solar #eclipse – but whose big day is it? Earth, Moon, and Sun all want the title!

As residents of the solar system, it’s time to do your civic duty – vote for your team! ⬇️

Whose big day is it?”

Whose big day is it? — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) April 8, 2024

On the other hand, Sun was pumping up his fans and asking them to vote for him. The account quoted the poll and wrote, “Come on Sun fans, we gotta shows these guys who’s at the center of the solar system! Vote #TeamSun!”

Come on Sun fans, we gotta shows these guys who’s at the center of the solar system! Vote #TeamSun! https://t.co/VpcKlVkALW — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) April 8, 2024