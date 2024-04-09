×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 10:14 IST

“Oops I Did It Again”: NASA Moon Blocked NASA Sun Account On X During Total Solar Eclipse

April 8 witnessed the first solar eclipse of 2024. During this Official NASA Moon account blocked the NASA sun account on X, copying the celestial phenomenon.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
NASA Moon Blocked NASA Sun Account On X During Total Solar Eclipse
NASA Moon Blocked NASA Sun Account On X During Total Solar Eclipse | Image:X: @NASAMoon
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), the national space organisation of the USA, created a copy of the solar eclipse on X. NASA has multiple accounts for capturing different celestial objects, and for the solar eclipse, the NASA Moon account blocked the NASA Sun & Space account on X. 

The account also shared the screengrab of the blocked account, and “@NASASun is blocked” was written on the profile page of the Sun account, which studies everything about our star and its effects on the Earth. 

Advertisement

NASA Moon shared an image on its X account with a caption that reads, “Oops I did it again,” with a smiling emoji. 

This was the total solar eclipse in which the moon completely covered the sun, and in this eclipse, the duration was 4 minutes and 27 seconds. And it creates complete darkness. 

Moreover, the NASA Solar System account posted a poll and said, “Today is the total solar #eclipse – but whose big day is it? Earth, Moon, and Sun all want the title! 

Advertisement

As residents of the solar system, it’s time to do your civic duty – vote for your team! ⬇️

Whose big day is it?” 

Advertisement

On the other hand, Sun was pumping up his fans and asking them to vote for him. The account quoted the poll and wrote, “Come on Sun fans, we gotta shows these guys who’s at the center of the solar system! Vote #TeamSun!” 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 10:14 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

K Kavitha

K Kavitha Custody

a few seconds ago
WWE

RAW After WrestleMania

a minute ago
KKR

KKR star on CSK loss

5 minutes ago
Bengali New Year Feast

Poila Boishakh Feast

6 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

7 minutes ago
Google

Google's Hubspot deal

8 minutes ago
Delhi Crime

Delhi Murder

19 minutes ago
Ravindra Jadeja with MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina

CSK's newest Thala

22 minutes ago
Donald Trump assets

Trump Abortion Ban

22 minutes ago
Crime

Builder Shot Dead

25 minutes ago
TikTok

Bytedance divestment

26 minutes ago
BRS leader K Kavitha was produced by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday

India News LIVE Updates

28 minutes ago
Samsung

Biden's grant to Samsung

35 minutes ago
Novak Djokovic

Djokovic eclipses Federer

37 minutes ago
Om Bheem Bush

Om Bheem Bush OTT Date

38 minutes ago
Harry Kane

Bayern vs Arsenal Preview

40 minutes ago
Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton docked 2 points

42 minutes ago
FIFA World Cup trophy

FIFA to consider changes

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Rahul Should Contest From Rawalpindi': Acharya Slams Cong Manifesto

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  2. Dhoni's deafening appearance forced Russell to close his ears

    Sports 5 hours ago

  3. Have Temple at my House: Tejashwi Yadav Over PM's 'Anti-Sanatan' Remark

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  4. The Inside Story on Why S Jaishankar Joined the BJP | Exclusive

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  5. Rohini Khadse Says She Has No Plans to Follow Her Father and Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo