  • News /
  • World News /
  • Operation Sindoor: India Downs Two Fighter Jets of Pakistan, Multiple Drones Are Missiles Also Intercepted

Updated May 8th 2025, 22:03 IST

Operation Sindoor: India Downs Two Fighter Jets of Pakistan, Multiple Drones Are Missiles Also Intercepted

India has downed two fighter jets of Pakistan Air Force. These were most likely JF-17s. Pakistan has launched an attack on Jammu and Jaisalmer.

India has downed two fighter jets of Pakistan Air Force. These were most likely JF-17s. Pakistan has launched an attack on Jammu and Jaisalmer, using drones and missiles. 9 missiles and multiple drones launched by Pakistan have been intercepted by India. 

Blackout is underway in parts of Jammu, Punjab, Jaisalmer, Kutch and Bikaner. An IPL match going on in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh has been called of midway. India's defence minister Rajnath Singh is meeting with the 3 chiefs and the chief of defence staff. India has began its counter-attack. 

