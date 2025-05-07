Operation Sindoor's Impact: Renewed Hope for Kashmir's Tourists?

The attack on tourists in Pahalgam, a peaceful and scenic region of Jammu & Kashmir, has finally received a response in equal measure after India successfully conducted a tri-service attack targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

While the measured response by India that has drawn global support from powerhouse nations like the U.S, and Russia, it has also been celebrated by people across the south Asian nation, including tourists back in Pahalgam, signaling trust in the PM Narendra Modi administration, and the Indian Armed Forces (IAF).

This comes after the April 22 attack drew attention to the enduring attempts by terror outfits to derail the progress and normalcy painstakingly built over the last few years.

In it's latest statement, the Ministry of Defence said, "Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution. These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable.

The Realistic Picture of Tourism Sector In Kashmir

Giving rise to positive sentiments on the backs India's deepest strikes in Pakistan, the current lot of tourists in Pahalgam hailed the Indian Armed Forces efforts in destroying nine terror establishments.

In the recent period, the sweet spot in terms of economic gain was the tourism sector. One of the biggest success stories is the tourism sector. In 2024, J&K saw a record 2.36 crore tourist visits, with places like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and offbeat spots like Doodhpathri and Lolab attracting more visitors than ever. The Kashmir Marathon, held in October 2024 with over 1,800 global participants, showed that J&K is rampantlybecoming an international destination.