Published 17:05 IST, September 27th 2024
Orbán Pushes Back on Aide's Comment that Hungary Wouldn't Have Fought Russian Invasion
Hungary always has and always will defend itself against foreign attacks, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on Friday after one of his closest aides provoked controversy by suggesting that Hungary wouldn't have fought against a Russian invasion as Ukraine has done.
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Hungary's PM Viktor Orban | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:05 IST, September 27th 2024