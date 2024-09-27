sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:05 IST, September 27th 2024

Orbán Pushes Back on Aide's Comment that Hungary Wouldn't Have Fought Russian Invasion

Hungary always has and always will defend itself against foreign attacks, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on Friday after one of his closest aides provoked controversy by suggesting that Hungary wouldn't have fought against a Russian invasion as Ukraine has done.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
AP
Hungary's PM Viktor Orban | Image: AP
