Published 02:36 IST, July 18th 2024
Order Dismissing Trump Classified Docs Case Won't Be Final Word: Reports
Special counsel Jack Smith's appeal of US District Judge Aileen Cannon's order is expected to tee up a court fight that might reach the US Supreme Court and could result in the reinstatement of the indictment and even conceivably the reassignment of the case to a different judge.
- World
- 6 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Former US President Donald Trump | Image: AP/ File Photo
- Listen to this article
- 6 min read
Advertisement
02:36 IST, July 18th 2024