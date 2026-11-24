Dhaka: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina plans to return to Bangladesh on December 16, after spending more than two years in exile in India, according to a Reuters report on Tuesday. Hasina has urged the government in Dhaka to arrange her air transport from Delhi aboard the national carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, and facilitate the necessary travel documentation.

In a statement, her spokesperson Syed Mozammel Ali told Reuters that Hasina wanted the Bangladesh government to facilitate her return on the anniversary of the country's victory in the 1971 Liberation War against Pakistan. "Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5th, 2024, she now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka," Ali told Reuters.

"Having exiled her contrary to the Constitution under such circumstances, it is now the responsibility of the government to make possible her return to Bangladesh on Victory Day on December 16th," he added. December 16 is observed as Victory Day in Bangladesh, marking the surrender of Pakistani forces in 1971 and the country's emergence as an independent nation.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Monday held talks with leaders of the student-led National Citizen Party (NCP), which emerged from the July-August 2024 protests that led to Hasina's ouster. The meeting, held at the Cabinet Division Secretariat in Dhaka, was part of a series of engagements with political groups involved in the anti-Hasina movement, amid reports of crude bomb explosions, arson and violence in different parts of the country.

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A four-member NCP delegation led by party convener Nahid Islam met Rahman. NCP Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain, Senior Joint Convener Hasnat Abdullah and Joint Convener Akram Hossain were also present. According to Bangladesh's state news agency BSS, Prime Minister's Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon said the meeting lasted approximately 40 minutes.

Following the interaction, Prime Minister's Office Spokesperson Mahdi Amin described the meeting as reflecting unity among democratic and anti-authoritarian political forces amid attempts to destabilise the country. "Against the fallen autocratic and fascist forces, all democratic and anti-authoritarian political forces are united, regardless of their political views, beliefs and ideologies," Amin told reporters at the Secretariat.

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He said the engagement demonstrated that political groups could set aside party affiliations and ideological differences when faced with challenges to Bangladesh's political stability. Speaking after the meeting, NCP Convener Nahid Islam emphasised that political dialogue should lead to concrete action rather than remain limited to discussions.