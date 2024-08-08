sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics |
  • Home /
  • World /
  • Ouster of Bangladesh's Prime Minister Will Test India's Regional Power, with Beijing's on the Rise

Published 12:07 IST, August 8th 2024

Ouster of Bangladesh's Prime Minister Will Test India's Regional Power, with Beijing's on the Rise

During her 15-year rule, Hasina cultivated deep ties with India, her biggest backer, as she oversaw an economic boom and drew the two countries closer

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Military personnel stand guard in front of a large cutout portrait of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Military personnel stand guard in front of a large cutout portrait of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina | Image: AP Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

12:07 IST, August 8th 2024