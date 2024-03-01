Advertisement

Gaza – Over 100 people were killed in Northern Gaza after Israeli forces allegedly opened fire at hungry Palestinian civilians who were gathered around the food aid trucks that arrived in the region. Shortly after the incident, starkly different accounts of how the victims died on Thursday morning started to appear. While Gaza health officials accused the Israeli forces of the heinous act, the military of the Jewish nation has denied shooting into large crowds, The Guardian reported. The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) said that most of the victims were killed in a crash or run over by trucks while they were trying to escape. Shortly after the incident, US President Joe Biden warned that the devastating incident would likely complicate the ceasefire talks.

The tragic event sent a shockwave all around the world. While the UN Security Council convened an emergency session on the matter on Thursday night, the White House went on to call for a “thorough investigation” into this matter. The Biden administration also reminded Israel that it needs to provide basic security in areas of Gaza under its control. According to CNN, people swarmed around newly arrived aid trucks in western Gaza City in the hope of getting food. However, shots engulfed the northern part of the coastal enclave's skies. While speaking to American news outlets, many eyewitnesses said that the victims died after they were run over by trucks which caused panic and gunfire were heard at the region.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza soon stated that 112 people were killed in the incident and more than 760 people were injured. This particular incident became one of the deadliest since the war in Gaza began. The tragedy comes as the Palestinian death toll in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war has surpassed 30,000.

World Raise Concern

While speaking to reporters, US President Joe Biden said that the recent bloodshed would complicate efforts to broker a deal. “We’re checking that out right now, there are two competing versions of what happened. I don’t have an answer yet,” the CNN president said while speaking to the reporters in the White House. When asked if this incident would complicate the negotiation process, he responded “Oh, I know it will.”

Meanwhile, French President Emmanual Macron condemned the incident and called the situation terrible. “Deep indignation at the images coming from Gaza where civilians have been targeted by Israeli soldiers. I express my strongest condemnation of these shootings and call for truth, justice, and respect for international law,” the French President said in a statement on X, formally known as Twitter. “The situation in Gaza is terrible. All civilian populations must be protected. A ceasefire must be implemented immediately to allow humanitarian aid to be distributed. ”The situation in Gaza is terrible. All civilian populations must be protected. A ceasefire must be implemented immediately to allow humanitarian aid to be distributed," he furthered.

Amid the chaos, there were differences of opinion of exactly what has happened at the international level. On Friday, the Arab nations failed to get immediate support for a UN Security Council statement that would have blamed Israeli forces for the matter. It was the United States that did not support the statement. After the emergency session, US Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood told reporters that the country is waiting for “all the facts”. “We don’t have all the facts on the ground – that’s the problem," Wood averred. “We are working to see if we can find some language that everyone can agree on and an agreement could come Thursday night or not at all,” he added.