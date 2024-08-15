Published 23:55 IST, August 15th 2024
Over 40,000 Palestinians Killed in Gaza, Claims Territory's Health Ministry
More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, the territory's Health Ministry said Thursday.
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike on a school run by UNRWA | Image: (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
23:55 IST, August 15th 2024