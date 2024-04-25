Advertisement

Texas: Over 50 people have been arrested during a pro-Palestine protest on the campus of The University of Texas.

Earlier, students walked out of their classes, including several dozens of Texas Department of Public Safety troopers for the protest.

As per media reports, Travis County sheriff's office spokesperson Kristen Dark said some 20 people were booked into the jail shortly after 8 p.m. local time (0100 GMT, Thursday).

the UT Division of Student Affairs in a statement before the protest said, "UT Austin does not tolerate disruptions of campus activities or operations like we have seen at other campuses.”

Delia Garza, Travis County Attorney, in the evening, urged the crowd to disperse "for the safety of all."

From Texas to New York, pro-Palestinian protests are spreading on campuses across the United States, as the conflict in Gaza continues. Hundreds have been arrested by the police amid student protests.

Furthermore, all classes at Columbia University in New York began online on Monday as divisive demonstrations and debates around the ongoing conflict heated up on campus recently.

According to media reports, students from Yale University, New York University, Yale University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Michigan, and other universities staged encampments in solidarity with their peers at Columbia University.

