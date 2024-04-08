Advertisement

Harare: Over 90 people, including children, lost their lives in a makeshift ferry that sank off Mozambique's northern coast on Sunday, as per local media.

Reports suggested that the overcrowded boat was carrying some 130 people. The boat was operating between Lunga and the Island of Mozambique in Nampula province in the north of the country when it capsised. As per officials, a rescue operation was on Monday, as still a few people are reportedly missing.

Many were travelling via the boat to attend a fair while others were trying to flee from Lunga to the Island of Mozambique for fear of being contaminated by cholera, which has affected that region in recent days," news agency AP reported quoting local outlet TV Diário Nampula.

However, several other news reports quoting Jaime Neto, the secretary of state in Nampula province, said that misinformation about an alleged cholera outbreak caused people to panic and board the boat, which generally serves as a fishing vessel, in an attempt to flee.

Many areas of Mozambique are only accessible by boats, which are often overcrowded. The country has a poor road network and some areas are unreachable by land or air.