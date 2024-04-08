×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 12:33 IST

Over 90 Dead After Overcrowded Vessel Sinks Off Mozambique Coast

At the time of the incident, the boat was overcrowded with some 130 people onboard.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Representative image of an Indian fishing boat.
Representative image. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Harare: Over 90 people, including children, lost their lives in a makeshift ferry that sank off Mozambique's northern coast on Sunday, as per local media.

Reports suggested that the overcrowded boat was carrying some 130 people. The boat was operating between Lunga and the Island of Mozambique in Nampula province in the north of the country when it capsised. As per officials, a rescue operation was on Monday, as still a few people are reportedly missing.

Advertisement

Many were travelling via the boat to attend a fair while others were trying to flee from Lunga to the Island of Mozambique for fear of being contaminated by cholera, which has affected that region in recent days," news agency AP reported quoting local outlet TV Diário Nampula.

However, several other news reports quoting Jaime Neto, the secretary of state in Nampula province, said that misinformation about an alleged cholera outbreak caused people to panic and board the boat, which generally serves as a fishing vessel, in an attempt to flee.

Advertisement

Many areas of Mozambique are only accessible by boats, which are often overcrowded. The country has a poor road network and some areas are unreachable by land or air. 

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 12:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Loses Cool - Why

a few seconds ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

a minute ago
No Smoking Day 2024: Efforts For A Tobacco-Free Future

Woman Stabs Man

a minute ago
Woman Cooking Egg Halwa Sparks Debate On Instagram, Netizen Reacts

Woman Cooking Egg Halwa

2 minutes ago
Market Value Plunge: Alibaba Group's market value drops by $20 billion as it abandons plans to spin off its cloud business due to U.S. chip export restrictions.

Alibaba Cloud price cut

4 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals name Harry Brook replacement

Lizaad Williams joins DC

7 minutes ago
WWE WrestleMania 40: Cody Rhodes shakes hands with Triple H

WWE Universe is ALL IN

11 minutes ago
PM Modi Addresses Rally in Bihar's Nawada

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

11 minutes ago
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

Yellen warns China

13 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Ranbir At Namit's B'day

15 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi HC

16 minutes ago
Sensex

BSE mcap

17 minutes ago
pharmaceuticals

Piramal's new investment

17 minutes ago
Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar

18 minutes ago
Delhi High Court

CA exam postponement

18 minutes ago
Rupee payment agreement doubles value of India's engineering exports to Russia

German exports decline

22 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma joins Virat Kohli and David Warner for IPL record

Rohit equals Virat record

28 minutes ago
WWE WrestleMania 40 main event

WWE WrestleMania Results

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Warmer Days, Nights in Delhi-NCR Soon, Mercury Likely to Cross 40°C Mark

    India News4 hours ago

  2. 'Right Against Ill Effect of Climate Change': SC on Right To Life

    India News4 hours ago

  3. Only If You Vote For Us: Abhishek After PM Says Central Schemes Paused

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  4. Nifty, Sensex poised for record highs despite dampened US rate cut hopes

    Business News5 hours ago

  5. The Time When Camera Caught Trump Staring at Sun Directly During Eclipse

    World5 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo