Published 13:24 IST, September 18th 2024
Pagers That Exploded in Lebanon, Syria Were Made by a Company in Budapest: Taiwan's Gold Apollo
Taiwanese company Gold Apollo authorized its brand on the pagers that exploded in Lebanon and Syria but that another company based in Budapest manufactured them
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Taiwanese company Gold Apollo authorized its brand on the pagers that exploded in Lebanon and Syria but that another company based in Budapest manufactured them | Image: AP
