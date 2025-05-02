JD Vance Calls Out Terror on Pakistan Soil, Asks Islamabad to Cooperate with India to Hunt Them Down | Image: Republic

New Delhi: US Vice President JD Vance has expressed concern over India-Pakistan conflict as both are nuclear powers. In a recent interview with Fox News, Vance called out the terror breeding on Pakistan's soil and urged Islamabad to cooperate with India in tracking and eliminating terrorists.

This comes after India retaliated with strict measures against Pakistan following a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where Pakistan-based terror outfits killed 26 innocent tourists.

When asked whether he was worried about tensions between India and Pakistan, Vance said he was concerned whenever conflict arises between two nuclear nations.

“I am worried anytime a hotspot breaks out, especially between two nuclear powers. We are obviously in close contact with our friends in India and Pakistan. I hope India responds to this terrorist attack in a way that doesn’t lead to a broader regional conflict,” he said.