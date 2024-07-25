sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:20 IST, July 25th 2024

Pak court sets aside physical remand of Imran Khan in connection with 12 cases linked to May 9 riots

A Pakistani court Thursday set aside the physical remand of Imran Khan in connection with 12 cases linked to last year's May 9 riots, in a major relief to the jailed former prime minister who has been imprisoned for almost a year.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Imran Khan
Imran Khan | Image: PTI
18:20 IST, July 25th 2024