Published 18:20 IST, July 25th 2024
Pak court sets aside physical remand of Imran Khan in connection with 12 cases linked to May 9 riots
A Pakistani court Thursday set aside the physical remand of Imran Khan in connection with 12 cases linked to last year's May 9 riots, in a major relief to the jailed former prime minister who has been imprisoned for almost a year.
- World
- 5 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Imran Khan | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
18:20 IST, July 25th 2024