ISLAMABAD: In a statement put out on Tuesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan warned that the upcoming February 8 polls may be delayed in parts of the country if parties and candidates continue their attempts to change assigned election symbols. According to a report by Dawn, the ECP in its statment claimed that election symbols have already been changed using variuous forums.

The ECP noted that with the backdrop of the delimitation of constituencies, there has been a 33 per cent increase in the number of candidates running, up from 11,700 in 2018 to 18,059 in the current election. This has led to an increase in the number of ballot papers that need to be printed, with an estimated 2,070 tonnes of paper being used for the printing of 260 million ballot papers as opposed to the 220 million ballots that were printed in 2018.

It is with the context of this situation that the constant changing of election symbols becomes a problem as the printing process for the ballots has already started, with three printing corporations being alloted the task.

“If the process of changing the election symbols continues in the same way, there is a fear of election delay, because the ballot papers will have to be reprinted for which time is already limited and on the other hand, the special paper available for the ballot papers will also be lost," said the ECP in its statement.