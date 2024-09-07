sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Sunita Williams | US Elections | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Pak National Charged with Planning Terror Attack on Jews in New York, Arrested in Canada

Published 22:22 IST, September 7th 2024

Pak National Charged with Planning Terror Attack on Jews in New York, Arrested in Canada

A 20-year-old Pakistani citizen, residing in Canada, has been arrested and charged by the US for planning a terror attack targeting Jews in New York

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mass shooting at a park in New York
Pak national charged with planning terror attack on Jews in New York, arrested in Canada | Image: Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

22:22 IST, September 7th 2024