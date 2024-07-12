Published 14:27 IST, July 12th 2024
Pak SC Awards Reserved Seats to Sunni Ittehad Council, Overturning PHC Decision
Pak SC awarded reserved seats to an ally of jailed former PM Imran Khan in an awaited judgment on the issue of apportioning seats reserved for women and minorities among political parties.
- World
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Pak SC Awards Reserved Seats to Sunni Ittehad Council, Overturning PHC Decision | Image: Pakistan SC
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:27 IST, July 12th 2024