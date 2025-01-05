Turbat Bomb Blast: 6 Killed, 35 Injured as Car Targeted in Balochistan

Lahore: In a tragic incident on Saturday, a bomb blast in Pakistan's southwestern city of Turbat resulted in the deaths of six people and injuries to 35 others, as per Associated Press (AP).

According to the official, the blast happened when an improvised explosive device (IED), placed in a car parked along the road, was remotely triggered. Video footage from the scene showed cars moving through the city when the explosion took place, engulfing one vehicle in flames.

Police officer Roshan Baloch confirmed that eight of the injured were in critical condition, while the rest were stable. Most of the victims are believed to be soldiers.

Balochistan's Chief Minister, Sarfraz Bugti, condemned the attack, stating, "Those who harm innocent people are not human beings."

A separatist group, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), claimed responsibility for the blast, claiming that it had targeted a military convoy and providing higher casualty figures.

Balochistan, Pakistan's largest province, is home to the ethnic Baloch people, who have long complained of discrimination by the government. The region has witnessed ongoing violence with various separatist groups demanding independence.

In another incident on the same day, gunmen attacked government vehicles in Pakistan's northwest. The vehicles were carrying officials on their way to oversee aid being sent to the Kurram district, where recent clashes over land disputes have caused hundreds of deaths. Several people were wounded in the attack, which halted the aid convoy.

The aid trucks were carrying food, fuel, and medicine for those in Kurram, where a communications blackout and road closures have left locals without access to essential goods.

This attack came just days after community leaders brokered a temporary ceasefire in the area.