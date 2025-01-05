Pakistan: Five People Killed, Six Others Injured During Firing Between Two Parties in Peshawar

Warsak Superintendent of Police Mukhtiar Khan said people from one party were heading back from a wedding ceremony when they faced the other party that was present near a bridge, Dawn reported. He said that an exchange of firing took place between two parties that claimed the lives of five people and injured six others.



The SP said, "As per our information, they had a past conflict and there was personal enmity between the parties over property and previous murders." The official said that police were determining how many people were targeted from each side and added that there were no arrests made so far.



Earlier in December, five people, including three of a family and two passers-by, were killed when they came under fire near Academy Town. The local police said it had arrested one of the suspects, identified as Saboor, while other attackers escaped from the spot, Dawn reported.



The alleged attackers and victims were said to be close relatives and they had blood feuds. According to an official at the Pishtakhara police station, several members of a family were travelling in a vehicle when they were targeted by their rivals.



Earlier in November, seven people were killed, and two others, including a woman, were injured in two separate incidents in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, The Express Tribune reported.



In the first incident, a clash between two groups in the Bahadurabad area of Batkhela left five people dead and one seriously injured. The incident occurred following a dispute between two local clans over a pathway, with both sides opening fire on each other, the Express Tribune reported.



In the second incident, in the Kurram tribal district, two people were killed and a woman injured when unidentified assailants opened fire on a bus near Dad Kumar in Lower Kurram. The deceased were identified as Mushtaq Ali and Wahab Ali, while a female passenger, Sakina Bibi, was injured but reported to be in stable condition.

