Updated April 13th, 2024 at 21:41 IST
Pakistan: Landmine Explosion Kills 3 Children In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
At least three children were killed on the spot and one injured in a landmine explosion in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday.
- World News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Peshawar: At least three children were killed on the spot and one injured in a landmine explosion in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, police said.
The tragic incident occurred in Wanna town of the tribal South Waziristan district on the third day of Eid.
Advertisement
The children were on their way to watch a volleyball match between two local teams in the Mandokai area when one of them stepped on a landmine triggering a huge blast, a district police officer said.
Three children died on the spot and one was critically injured. The injured child was provided immediate treatment at a local hospital before being shifted to a district hospital in Dera Ismail Khan.
Advertisement
It was not immediately clear who planted the landmines in the area. However, South Waziristan is a hotbed for militants.
Advertisement
Published April 13th, 2024 at 21:41 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.