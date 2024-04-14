×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 21:41 IST

Pakistan: Landmine Explosion Kills 3 Children In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

At least three children were killed on the spot and one injured in a landmine explosion in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Pakistan: Landmine Explosion Kills 3 Children In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
Pakistan: Landmine Explosion Kills 3 Children In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province | Image:PTI/ Representative
  • 1 min read
Peshawar: At least three children were killed on the spot and one injured in a landmine explosion in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, police said.

The tragic incident occurred in Wanna town of the tribal South Waziristan district on the third day of Eid.

The children were on their way to watch a volleyball match between two local teams in the Mandokai area when one of them stepped on a landmine triggering a huge blast, a district police officer said.

Three children died on the spot and one was critically injured. The injured child was provided immediate treatment at a local hospital before being shifted to a district hospital in Dera Ismail Khan.

It was not immediately clear who planted the landmines in the area. However, South Waziristan is a hotbed for militants. 

Published April 13th, 2024 at 21:41 IST

