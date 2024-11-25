Pakistan Lockdown: WhatsApp, Instagram, and Other Social Media Face Outages

Islamabad: Pakistan social media outage continues after hours have passed. The reason is not clear; however, it could be directly or indirectly related to the growing protests in Pakistan after Imran Khan's arrest, and no official notification has been issued, raising questions about its timing.

Social Media Outage in Pakistan

Social media outage in Pakistan is not limited to few social media apps being down but the whole internet service has been disruptions by the authorities, according to sources.

The 72-year-old jailed former premier issued a "final call" on November 13 for nationwide protests on November 24, denouncing what he termed as the stolen mandate, the unjust arrests of people and the passage of the 26th amendment, which he said has strengthened a “dictatorial regime”.

Led by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, the marchers began their journey from the devastated province on Sunday with the mission to reach the capital but faced obstacles on the roads.

Pakistan Lockdown

The authorities had blocked the highways by placing shipping containers but the protestors accompanied by lifting equipment and other heavy machines worked their way by removing hurdles, but it skittled their speed and plans.

After a stopover for the night at Haro in the Attock district of Punjab , the party resumed its journey with the mission to reach the capital by midday today.

The government already banned rallies by imposing Section 144, a colonial-era law used to outlaw political activities, as a high-level delegation from Belarus was visiting Pakistan.

The leaders of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Monday met the jailed former prime minister at the high-security Adiala Jail here as the party convoys continue their journey towards Islamabad.