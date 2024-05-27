Advertisement

Islamabad: Several people were feared trapped after a massive fire broke out at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Sirikot, Haripur District in Pakisan on Monday.

A rescue official reported that the fire spread rapidly while the school was filled with students. Fire tenders were dispatched from TMA and Ghazi areas, and firefighters, along with local residents, worked to douse the blaze. Due to the mountainous terrain, the fire brigade vehicles faced difficulties reaching the site.

The blaze caused significant damage to the school, especially to the sections constructed with wood. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined.



