Pakistan: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Girls' High School in Haripur

Pakistan Latest News: A fire broke out at Girls High School in Haripur, Punjab. The blaze caused significant damage to the school.

Massive Fire Erupts in Haripur Girls' School; 1,400 Students Safely Evacuated | Image:Republic Digital
Islamabad: Several people were feared trapped after a massive fire broke out at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Sirikot, Haripur District in Pakisan on Monday. 

A rescue official reported that the fire spread rapidly while the school was filled with students. Fire tenders were dispatched from TMA and Ghazi areas, and firefighters, along with local residents, worked to douse the blaze. Due to the mountainous terrain, the fire brigade vehicles faced difficulties reaching the site.

The blaze caused significant damage to the school, especially to the sections constructed with wood. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

 

 


 

