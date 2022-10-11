10 Years After Malala Attack, Terrorists Fire At School Bus In Pakistan; Driver Killed

In a major development, armed men targeted a school van in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday in broad daylight, resulting in the killing of the driver and a young student being injured. The latest terrorist attack on a school van came on the tenth anniversary of the shooting at Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai by the outlawed group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

According to a report by Dawn, the firing took place in Swat's Char Bagh area outside the Knowledge City School in the Guli Bagh. Meanwhile, District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Marwat told the Pakistani English daily that there were 15 students inside the vehicle at the time when a group of armed men launched an attack. He said that the body and injured student have been moved to the Khwazakhela Hospital.

A driver has been killed and two students injured in an attack on school van in Guli Bagh, #Swat in northwest Pakistan pic.twitter.com/wUYatn2CdI — راشد بلوچ (@rashidbaloch57) October 10, 2022

Subsequently, scores of students and teachers of private schools in the Swat district demonstrated against terrorist activities in the region and chanted anti-government slogans. The protestors said the law and order situation in the region is worst and added, "they want only peace. "We know who is behind the current drama. We know why the security forces are helpless against a few so-called terrorists," a protester was quoted as saying by Dawn.

Human Rights Commission expressed deep concern over current situation in Pakistan

HRCP strongly condemns the terrorist attack on a school bus in #Swat. Swat's residents are right to hold the security forces responsible for failing to enforce the writ of the state. pic.twitter.com/PBEH4USm0E — Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (@HRCP87) October 10, 2022

Meanwhile, a Pakistan-based rights group denounced the "attack" on a school bus in Swat and expressed displeasure over the law and order situation in the region. "Swat's residents are right to hold the security forces responsible for failing to enforce the writ of the state." "HRCP strongly condemns the terrorist attack on a school bus in Swat, in which the driver was killed and a young girl injured," the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said in a statement posted on Twitter. In its statement, the HRCP accused the government of downplaying the threat from militants. "While the perpetrators must be brought to book promptly, the state must also stop ceding space to extremists - a lesson it has consistently failed to learn at the expense of its people," the group added.