100-year-old Temple Attacked In Rawalpindi By Unidentified People

In a shocking incident, a 100-year-old Hindu temple in Pakistan's garrison city of Rawalpindi was attacked. The temple that was undergoing renovation was stormed in by around 10-15 people at around 7:30 in the evening on Saturday, who damaged the main door and the staircase, as shown in the video.

This is not the first time that a Hindu shrine has been attacked. In December 2020, an angry mob demolished a Hindu Temple in the Karak district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. As per reports, A Muslim cleric, who enjoyed the support of a militant group, allegedly instigated a group and provoked them to demolish the Temple.

After the incident, Pakistan received a lot of backlash for its treatment of the minorities, after which, the government of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province initiated an investigation that led to FIRs being filed against more than 350 people and also promised the Hindus and even directed the authorities concerned to make all arrangements for the reconstruction of the temple.

Today's happening is, however, a sad reminder that not much has changed in Pakistan and the attitude of the Pakistans towards its minorities.

Attacking Temples has become a trend: National Spokesperson - VHP

National Spokesperson of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Vinod Bansal, in conversation with Republic World, condemned the attack. Questioning the attitude of Pakistan, he said that the neighbouring country talks about peace and then, attack the Hindus, and especially, attacking the temples has become a sort of trend in the country.

Recalling the demolition of the temple in the Karak district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, he asserted that the reconstruction had been initiated by the government after the Court's orders, but even the reconstructed temple was damaged thereafter.

Having said that, he said," Such incidents have rightly maligned the image of Pakistan in the International world."

Pakistan is a country of terrorists: Abhijeet Jasrotia

BJP leader Abhijeet Jasrotia also came forward to express his dismay over the attack. "Pakistan is a country of terrorists, a country that follows Vahabism and the ruins of such country is destined," he said while outlining that a fate similar to that of Afghanistan awaits the country.