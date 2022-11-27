14 Yrs Of 26/11 Attack: Protests Held Outside Pak Embassy In Washington; 'Won't Forgive..'

To mark the 14th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, protests were held outside of the Pakistan embassy in Washington DC. Protestors were seen shouting anti-Pak slogans and holding placards saying, 'Wounds may heal, scares never fade', 'Pakistan is a terrorist state', 'Mumbai 26/11, we won't forgive, we won't forget', 'Pakistan harbors 6 US / UN designated terrorists', 'Taliban and Terrorists sponsored by Pakistan ISI' written on it.

The protestors also brought a truck with photographs of the 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed imprinted on it along with the message - 'Mumbai 26/11 ISI sponsored act'.

'Perpetrators of Mumbai attacks will be brought to Justice': USA

USA on the 14th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks on November 26 backed India and said it would continue to work with India and other partners to bring to justice the people involved in the ghastly 26/11 Mumbai attacks, "As we mark 14 years since the horrific attacks of 26/11, we join people in India and around the world in mourning the lives lost. Together with India and other international partners, we will continue to work to bring to justice the perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks," said US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

Protests and condemnation gatherings were also held in other parts of the world against the attacks. Bangladesh's civil societies, Islamic organizations, socio-cultural groups, student bodies, anti-terror forums and citizens from all walks of life came together and condemned Pakistan for harbouring terrorism.

A group of Indian Diaspora based in Belgium organised an event at Schuman roundabout in front of the European Commission in Brussels to commemorate the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks under the banner of 'Solidarity Against Terrorism' on Saturday. Despite the bad weather people from across the Indian diaspora enthusiastically took part in the demonstration and demanded the international community hold people accountable for those who lost lives in the massacre.

Image: Twitter/ANI