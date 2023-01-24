19-year-old Girl In Pakistan Shot Dead By Father Over 'honour' Outside Karachi Court

A 19-year-old Pakistani girl was shot dead over “honour” by her father at Karachi city court on Monday. According to the City’s Senior Superintendent of Police, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, the father killed his teenage daughter at the gates of the Karachi court for marrying on her own will, Dawn reported. The devastating incident not only led to the death of the teenager but also left 2 others injured. One of the people who got injured was 40-year-old Head Constable, Imran Zaman. The SSP told Dawn on Monday, that the two injured people were taken to the Dr. Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital in Karachi. The body of the 19-year-old was taken to the same hospital as well.

The SSP informed the Pakistani news outlet that the suspect named Ameer Jan Mehsud was arrested following the tragic incident. The police have also recovered the murder weapon from the 65-year-old father. As per the Pakistani authorities, the Head constable Zaman is now out of danger. According to Dawn, the girl reportedly got married in Orangi Town, located in the northwest region of Karachi.

Zaman along with other investigators brought the girl to the court

The Pirabad Station House Officer (SHO), Mukhtiar Ahmed Panhwar, told Dawn that Zaman along with other investigators brought the girl to the court to record her statement. According to the SHO, the investigators intended to record her statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure when the tragic incident took place. Section 164 of the Pakistan Code of Criminal Procedure deals with recording confessions and statements in front of the Judicial magistrate. “The suspect was chasing (the girl). When she reached Gate 4 of City Courts, the suspect opened fire on her,” the SSP told Dawn on Monday. The Pakistani SSP also made it clear that the 65-year-old suspect was alone at that time. “The victim had married a man, who is said to be a doctor, with her free consent and her father killed her over so-called honour,” he added.

The SHO on the other hand told the media that the local police officials, who were deployed outside the court, have been suspended for negligence. According to Panhwar, the girl left her residence 10 days ago and her father lodged an FIR at Orangi’s Pirabad police station, claiming that the girl was kidnapped. On Sunday, the Pirabad police found the girl and the 19-year-old told the authorities that she got married “by her choice”. On the same day, her husband was detained and the court remanded him to be in judicial custody.