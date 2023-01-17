2 Days, 2 Confessions: Shehbaz Sharif Gets Off High Horse As Crisis-hit Pakistan Sinks

In 48 hours, Pakistan seems to have gotten down its high horse, with the Prime Minister of the country, Shehbaz Sharif making two very important admissions. To his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sharif has called for 'serious and sincere talks' on the 'burning question of Kashmir'.

In an interview with Dubai-based Al Arabiya TV, Sharif said that Pakistan has 'learned its lesson' after three wars with India and stressed that now it wants 'peace' with its neighbour.

Pertinently, it was a month ago that the Minister of the Sharif-led government in Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in a press conference on the sidelines of the United Nations Security Council session in America, had alleged that the government of India was 'influenced by Hitler instead of Mahatma Gandhi'.

Moreover, Shazia Marri of the Pakistan Peoples Party had reminded India that 'Pakistan has atom bombs', and that the country's nuclear status towards others is 'not going to remain silent'.

However, Pakistan's Prime Minister said, "My message to the Indian leadership and Prime Minister Modi is that let's sit down at the table and have serious and sincere talks to resolve our burning points like Kashmir. It is up to us to live peacefully and make progress or quarrel with each other and waste time and resources."

'Embarrassed to ask for more loan...'

The sudden change in Pakistan's attitude towards India comes at a time when the country is battling a severe economic crisis, public discontent against the ruling regime due to flour crisis and fuel shortage among others is also faced with rising instances of terror attacks by the proscribed outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which had ended a ceasefire with the country's security forces late last year.

On Monday, the Pakistan Prime Minister made a speech at the passing out ceremony of probationary officers of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), in which he urged the civil servants to serve the country with their utmost capacities and hoped that they will navigate Pakistan out of its financial troubles.