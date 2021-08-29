20,000 Evacuees From Afghanistan Land In Pakistan Through Islamabad Airport

Ever since the Taliban seized power over Afghanistan's capital Kabul on August 15, nearly over 20,000 Afghan evacuees, as well as other foreigners, arrived at Islamabad airport. Following the initiation of a special flight operation on August 16, at least 332 planes have landed at the Islamabad airport, according to ARY News. The rescue operation from the neighbouring nation was just confined to the airport in Islamabad.

More on evacuation process through Islamabad airport

As per regional media sources, only the Islamabad airport would conduct evacuation aircraft for travelling passengers, on the other hand, the operations at the Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar airports have been stopped.

As quoted by Ary News, the sources in aviation said, "We have made special arrangements at the Karachi, Peshawar and Lahore airports but now the operations have been suspended."

Furthermore, following the terrorist group's rapid blockade of Afghanistan, people travelling and crossing via Pakistan's south-western Chaman border have surged. Hameed Ullah, the chief of the Coronavirus Health team at the Chaman border reported to CNN, "About 18,000 people are now crossing the border on a daily basis," as per ANI.

Previously, around 12,000 individuals would cross the border in a single day, according to the official. According to CNN, people informed that there is currently a state of tension at the Chaman border and huge numbers of people are crossing to the Pakistan border area.

Following the Taliban's forced closure of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing at Chaman; earlier this month, the bridge was reopened on August 14.

US to conclude evacuations on August 31

A Western security official claimed on Sunday that US soldiers are nearing concluding their two-decade mission in Afghanistan and that just nearly 1,000 people at the airport need to be evacuated out before soldiers leave. On the other hand, according to the official from the extreme Islamist organisation that has surged throughout Afghanistan, the new Taliban rulers of the nation are ready to seize possession of the Kabul airport.

Further, President Joe Biden has stated that he will meet his target of pulling all US soldiers from the conflicted land of Afghanistan by Tuesday (31st August).

Yet, on Sunday the US military conducted a retaliatory attack against a suspected IED-rigged truck on its way to Kabul airport, just a day after a suicide bomber killed nearly 92 people which comprises 13 US military, at Kabul airport. Today, President Joe Biden paid his respects to the 13 American service members slain in the suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan.

(Image Credit: Twitter)