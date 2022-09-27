21 Soldiers Injured In Pakistan In Suicide Attack On Military Convoy

A suicide bomber on Tuesday attacked a Pakistani military convoy in a restive tribal district in the country bordering Afghanistan, injuring at least 21 soldiers. The bomber hit the vehicle on the Mir Ali bypass road in North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

At least 21 soldiers, who were injured in the attack, were immediately evacuated to a military first aid centre, sources said.

The condition of all the injured stated to be stable.

Recently an uptick has been observed in the attacks on the security forces by the militants in the tribal districts despite a ceasefire committed by Tehreek-Taliban Pakistan.

On August 9, At least four Pakistani soldiers were killed and seven other persons injured in a suicide attack in the North Waziristan tribal district.

On July 4, at least 10 security personnel were injured when a suicide bomber attacked a convoy of security forces in the area.

